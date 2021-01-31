Vireo Health International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VREOF) Short Interest Update

Vireo Health International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VREOF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the December 31st total of 92,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 660,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Vireo Health International in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

VREOF traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.28. 345,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,757. Vireo Health International has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $3.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14.

Vireo Health International Inc operates in cannabis industry in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, production, wholesale and retail of medical cannabis products. The company sells and distributes its products through dispensaries. The company is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

