Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after buying an additional 35,177,377 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,328,545,000 after buying an additional 576,587 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after buying an additional 258,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,795,877,000 after buying an additional 189,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,206.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,198.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,179.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 93.89, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 price target (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,664.94.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,873,200.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

