Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after buying an additional 35,177,377 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,328,545,000 after buying an additional 576,587 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after buying an additional 258,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,795,877,000 after buying an additional 189,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,206.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,198.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,179.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 93.89, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 price target (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,664.94.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,873,200.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
