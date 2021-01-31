VIG Price Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 31st. Over the last week, VIG has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. VIG has a market capitalization of $554,203.72 and $779.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIG token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Bitcoin Vault (BTCV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.35 or 0.00183801 BTC.

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 817,266,631 tokens. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

VIG Token Trading

VIG can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

