VestChain Price Tops $0.0090 on Major Exchanges (VEST)

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded 112.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One VestChain token can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. VestChain has a total market capitalization of $35.32 million and approximately $94.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VestChain has traded 133.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VestChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00069226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $300.68 or 0.00923816 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00053824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,465.97 or 0.04504037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00020676 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00031222 BTC.

VestChain Token Profile

VestChain is a token. It launched on July 8th, 2018. VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 tokens. VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VestChain is vestchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VestChain is a decentralized project that created their own blockchain to improve the transaction speed and decrease the cost of the transactions. Also, through VestChain blockchain developers, traders, investors can launch their ideas/projects onto the market. The project is similar to Ethereum but increased the number of transactions per second to 15 thousand and reduced the cost of each transaction. “

VestChain Token Trading

VestChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VestChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VestChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VestChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VestChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.