Vertu Motors plc (VTU.L) (LON:VTU) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.18

Vertu Motors plc (VTU.L) (LON:VTU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.18 and traded as high as $31.60. Vertu Motors plc (VTU.L) shares last traded at $31.60, with a volume of 234,690 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 28.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £116.02 million and a P/E ratio of -15.80.

About Vertu Motors plc (VTU.L) (LON:VTU)

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised motor dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Farnell Land Rover, Farnell Jaguar, Vertu Mercedes-Benz, Macklin Motors, and Hereford Audi brands.

