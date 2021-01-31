Verge Price Tops $0.0148 on Top Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $242.84 million and approximately $37.19 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Verge has traded up 13.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.98 or 0.00389932 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000086 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000205 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,426,360,166 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

