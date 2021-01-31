Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Receives $5.10 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.10.

Several research firms have weighed in on VERO. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Friday, December 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Venus Concept in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Venus Concept in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 9,334.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 24,924 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Venus Concept during the second quarter worth about $139,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Venus Concept by 23.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 39,657 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VERO opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.62. Venus Concept has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 132.46% and a negative net margin of 104.71%. The business had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Venus Concept will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

