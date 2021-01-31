Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,476 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,476 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 41,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.17.

NASDAQ LNT traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $48.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,800,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $60.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.00 and its 200-day moving average is $53.07.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

