Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,057 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,115 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.0% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $810,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,294 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $310,443,000 after purchasing an additional 999,428 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,525,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $253,025,000 after purchasing an additional 992,575 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,753,000 after purchasing an additional 958,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,470,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $243,925,000 after purchasing an additional 809,644 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LOW traded down $5.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,400,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,269,290. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market cap of $122.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.63. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

