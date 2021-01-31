Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,989 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,986,521 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,138,000 after buying an additional 68,502 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Target by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,124,852 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $375,104,000 after acquiring an additional 434,052 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Target by 4.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,808,312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $284,666,000 after acquiring an additional 83,022 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Target by 27.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,484,512 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,692,000 after acquiring an additional 321,139 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Target by 6.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,475,307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $232,243,000 after acquiring an additional 91,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,612,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,332,918. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.46. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $90.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGT. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.71.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

