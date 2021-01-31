Venturi Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,286 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 104,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 23,444 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 444,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,281,000 after buying an additional 90,417 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,410,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,953,000 after buying an additional 48,149 shares during the period. Finally, BHF RG Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 143,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares during the period.

Shares of ANGL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,949,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,495. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $32.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

