Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 361 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9,888.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.78. 1,651,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.15.

