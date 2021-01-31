Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 36,500 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 606.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 12,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $185,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

RWR traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $86.55. The stock had a trading volume of 378,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,805. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.98 and a 200-day moving average of $82.46.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.