Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,190,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,725 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 19.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,880,000 after buying an additional 14,253,265 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 12.6% in the third quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,274,000 after buying an additional 4,215,596 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327,429 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,116,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $187,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,259 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of GE stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.34. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GE. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.