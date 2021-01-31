Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $881,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 136.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,055 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 151,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after buying an additional 23,711 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,761,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 102,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Shares of SPLV opened at $55.13 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $62.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.53.

