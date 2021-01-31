Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $632,000 Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 488.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. MKM Partners raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,865 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $4,158,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,158,590.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 278,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $16,178,274.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,562,565 shares of company stock valued at $171,647,868 in the last three months.

PINS opened at $68.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.33 and a 200-day moving average of $51.23. The company has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.05 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $76.88.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $442.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

