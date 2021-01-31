Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 180.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 11,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK stock opened at $221.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $247.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.