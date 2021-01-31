Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 5,861 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 307.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,951,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,465 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,583,000. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 137,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after purchasing an additional 71,245 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 123,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 60,187 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 107,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 49,924 shares during the last quarter.

IJJ opened at $87.28 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $45.34 and a 12 month high of $92.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.71.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

