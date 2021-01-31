Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 505 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in Cigna during the third quarter valued at about $807,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 56,782 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after acquiring an additional 13,488 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cigna by 2.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Cigna during the third quarter worth about $2,475,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $217.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $230.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.03. The company has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CI. Mizuho upped their price target on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total transaction of $8,083,639.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,271,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,143 shares of company stock worth $45,055,720 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

