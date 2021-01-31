Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $44,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 81.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 26.3% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $4,069,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,746 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,732.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.11, for a total transaction of $786,763.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,666.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,901 shares of company stock valued at $12,101,044. 14.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.08.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $276.44 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $313.99. The stock has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.18, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.45.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.