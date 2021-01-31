Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.9% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 49,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 15,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period.

VT stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,117,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,938. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.39 and a 200 day moving average of $85.53. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $96.42.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

