Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.1% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 149.6% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VT traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,117,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,938. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $96.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.53.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

