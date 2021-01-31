Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) is Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,976 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 12.3% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $23,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,088,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,012,792. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.74 and its 200 day moving average is $87.93. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.