Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 582.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $55.38 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.