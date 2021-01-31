Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Gleason Group Inc.

Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,159 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 19.8% of Gleason Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $340.18 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $354.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

