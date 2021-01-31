Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Lowered by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,410 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.2% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,292,000 after purchasing an additional 569,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,497,000 after purchasing an additional 775,040 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,197 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,119,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,217,000 after purchasing an additional 122,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $596,934,000.

VOO stock opened at $340.18 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $354.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $344.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

