Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Increased by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 3.1% of DAGCO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,003,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,611,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 219,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.85 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

