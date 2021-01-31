Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Gleason Group Inc.

Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.4% of Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.6% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 14,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VO opened at $205.79 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $216.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.13.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.