Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Lifted by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 308,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,575 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 4.5% of Truadvice LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.87. The stock had a trading volume of 18,440,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,215,966. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $49.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.52.

