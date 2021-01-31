Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,000 shares, a drop of 47.0% from the December 31st total of 258,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 351,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $80.90 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $60.02 and a one year high of $83.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.72.

