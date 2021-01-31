Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Boosted by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

VIG stock traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.05. 2,091,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,356. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $143.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.54 and its 200-day moving average is $132.95.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

