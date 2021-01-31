VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) Shares Acquired by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 87.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,213 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 51.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter worth $195,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYD traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $25.34. 69,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,056. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average of $24.48. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

