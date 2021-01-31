VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 94.9% from the December 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 757.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the third quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the third quarter worth about $441,000.

NASDAQ:BJK opened at $45.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.50. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $48.35.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.