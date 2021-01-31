Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,700 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the December 31st total of 211,500 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 119,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:VMI traded down $2.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.92. 146,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,640. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.19. Valmont Industries has a 52-week low of $82.60 and a 52-week high of $217.33. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.50%.

In other news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,142 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.50, for a total transaction of $184,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,896 shares in the company, valued at $952,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 4,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $765,351.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,402 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,811.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,714. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2,841.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 11.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 11.1% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on VMI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

