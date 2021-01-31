Validity (VAL) Price Hits $0.69 on Top Exchanges

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Validity coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00002103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Validity has a market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $461.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00048772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00133993 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00271818 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00067760 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00041464 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00067256 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity’s total supply is 4,224,710 coins and its circulating supply is 4,206,510 coins. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com

Validity Coin Trading

Validity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

