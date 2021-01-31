Valeura Energy Inc. (VLE.TO) (TSE:VLE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.41

Valeura Energy Inc. (VLE.TO) (TSE:VLE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.41 and traded as high as $0.54. Valeura Energy Inc. (VLE.TO) shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 54,499 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.41. The stock has a market cap of C$44.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.87 and a quick ratio of 11.51.

Valeura Energy Inc. (VLE.TO) (TSE:VLE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.46 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Valeura Energy Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Turkey. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in 20 exploration licenses and production leases comprising approximately 0.46 million gross acres in the Thrace Basin of Turkey.

