V.F. Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of V.F. in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

VFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.94.

NYSE:VFC opened at $76.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -591.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.06 and a 200 day moving average of $74.81. V.F. has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $89.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 4,753.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $4,190,599.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,741,043.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. Insiders sold a total of 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

