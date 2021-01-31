Utrust Trading 17.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last week, Utrust has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. One Utrust token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000768 BTC on popular exchanges. Utrust has a market capitalization of $112.87 million and $13.72 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00068544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.26 or 0.00913630 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00052990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,457.68 or 0.04465201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00020660 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00030460 BTC.

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a token. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Utrust Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

