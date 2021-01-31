Usca Ria LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Usca Ria LLC trimmed its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 126.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 57,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 31,987 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 46,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,651,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,407.7% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 491,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $261.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.89, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.52.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

Several research firms have commented on BDX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.31.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

