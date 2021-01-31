Usca Ria LLC Sells 929 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Usca Ria LLC cut its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Blackstone Group Inc raised its holdings in ONEOK by 389.0% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,942,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,868 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 81.6% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,855,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,900 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 382.9% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 921,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,942,000 after purchasing an additional 730,718 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 10.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,807,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,874,000 after purchasing an additional 535,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth about $13,671,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Bank of America cut ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ONEOK from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.68.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $39.83 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $78.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

