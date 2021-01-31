Usca Ria LLC Sells 14,285 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Usca Ria LLC reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,285 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 10.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% during the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 53,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $325,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 267,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,378.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $109,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,874.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

SLB opened at $22.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $35.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

