Usca Ria LLC Lowers Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Usca Ria LLC trimmed its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,853,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $178,321,000 after acquiring an additional 234,063 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,009,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,782,000 after acquiring an additional 62,390 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,008,443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,388,000 after acquiring an additional 67,365 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 765,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,407,000 after acquiring an additional 46,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 726,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,617,000 after acquiring an additional 73,210 shares in the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $96,332.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $909,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,607,705.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,002 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $63.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $69.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNG. Bank of America raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.83.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

