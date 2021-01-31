Usca Ria LLC Increases Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 15,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $117.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.95. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,636.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

