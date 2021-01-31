Usca Ria LLC Buys 727 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 67.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 24,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Dollar General by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $194.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.83.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.40%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.58.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

