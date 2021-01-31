Usca Ria LLC Buys 300 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,480 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Argus increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.45.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $328.68 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The firm has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 77.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $353.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

