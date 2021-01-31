Usca Ria LLC Acquires Shares of 11,345 AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000. Usca Ria LLC owned about 0.08% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the third quarter worth $1,188,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the third quarter worth $775,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter worth $321,000.

MSOS stock opened at $41.79 on Friday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.76.

