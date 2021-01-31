USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) and Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Critical Contrast

Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) and USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Glucose Health and USANA Health Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glucose Health 0 0 0 0 N/A USANA Health Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

USANA Health Sciences has a consensus price target of $107.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.29%. Given USANA Health Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe USANA Health Sciences is more favorable than Glucose Health.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Glucose Health and USANA Health Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glucose Health $290,000.00 224.94 -$250,000.00 N/A N/A USANA Health Sciences $1.06 billion 1.64 $100.53 million $4.41 18.77

USANA Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Glucose Health.

Volatility & Risk

Glucose Health has a beta of 3.54, suggesting that its share price is 254% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, USANA Health Sciences has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Glucose Health and USANA Health Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glucose Health -136.46% N/A -199.60% USANA Health Sciences 10.57% 32.91% 22.26%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.1% of USANA Health Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of USANA Health Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

USANA Health Sciences beats Glucose Health on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glucose Health

Glucose Health, Inc. manufactures and sells dietary supplements for persons with pre-diabetes and/or Type-2 diabetes. Its principal product is Glucose Health, a dietary supplement formulated from nine natural ingredients to have a beneficial impact upon blood glucose, triglyceride, and cholesterol levels. Glucose Health, Inc. sells its product through national and regional pharmacy retailers, as well as through its Website, glucosehealth.com. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Glucose Health, Inc. in November 2014. Glucose Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition. It also provides Celavive, a skin care regimen for various skin care types and ethnicities; and other products for prenatal, infant, and young child age groups. In addition, the company offers materials and online tools to assist associates in building their businesses, as well as in marketing products. It offers its products directly in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, as well as online. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

