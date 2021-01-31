US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

USFD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut US Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut US Foods from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on US Foods from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.64.

Get US Foods alerts:

NYSE:USFD opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.93 and a 200 day moving average of $27.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.19 and a beta of 1.80. US Foods has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other US Foods news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 14,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $432,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 57,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $1,766,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,229 shares in the company, valued at $14,499,236.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,455 shares of company stock worth $4,242,370. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 28.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,733,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198,930 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $18,820,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 8.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,655,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,090,000 after purchasing an additional 544,077 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the third quarter valued at $10,666,000. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods in the third quarter worth about $10,362,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.