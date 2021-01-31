UnlimitedIP (UIP) Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 30.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One UnlimitedIP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $4.02 million and $2.07 million worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00068160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $298.71 or 0.00911731 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00052761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005874 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,471.49 or 0.04491299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00020900 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00031226 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UIP is a token. It was first traded on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

