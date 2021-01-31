United States Steel Co. (X) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on March 9th

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th.

United States Steel has decreased its dividend by 80.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. United States Steel has a dividend payout ratio of 4.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect United States Steel to earn ($1.66) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -2.4%.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $17.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.61. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $24.71.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United States Steel will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

X has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Cfra raised United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Argus raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

